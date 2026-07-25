/US says Turkey still barred from F-35 program until it gives up Russian S-400 system: Report

Turkey still does not meet the legal requirements to rejoin the F-35 fighter jet programme, the US State Department has told Congress, according to reports. The US State Department noted that Ankara must fully resolve the dispute over its purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defence system before any aircraft can be transferred.

According to a July 22 letter obtained by The Jerusalem Post, the State Department said US policy on Turkey's participation in the F-35 programme remains unchanged and is consistent with the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

S-400 issue remains key obstacle

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The letter said Turkey must no longer possess the S-400 system or related equipment, provide assurances that it will not acquire the system again, and satisfy all remaining legal certification requirements before it can rejoin the programme.

"Turkey has not yet met these conditions," the State Department wrote. It added that any effort to resolve the S-400 dispute must be "transparent, lawful, and consistent with our national security interests."

The communication came in response to a letter from Representative Wesley Bell and was sent by the State Department's Bureau of Legislative Affairs on behalf of President Donald Trump.

US to continue engagement with Ankara

Referring to Trump's recent bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the letter said Washington would continue engaging with Ankara to resolve the S-400 issue while strengthening NATO cooperation.

The State Department described the broader US-Turkey relationship as one based on shared security interests and balanced trade, while stressing that the United States would continue working with Turkey on areas of mutual interest. At the same time, it said Washington would continue "holding Turkey accountable when its actions undermine US interests."

US praises Turkey's diplomatic role

The letter also credited Turkey with supporting several US diplomatic initiatives, including efforts related to the Russia-Ukraine war, Azerbaijan-Armenia negotiations, and Gaza.

According to the State Department, Ankara also contributed to counter-ISIS operations and wider regional counterterrorism efforts.

Despite longstanding US concerns over Turkey's ties with Hamas, the letter said Ankara played "a pivotal role" in advancing President Trump's Gaza peace plan by using its contacts with Hamas' political leadership to help secure acceptance of the proposal and advance the first phase of a ceasefire.

It added that Turkey later became a founding member of the Board of Peace and continues contributing to regional stability, including in Syria.

Hamas financing concerns persist

The State Department, however, said concerns remain over Hamas-linked financial activity in Turkey. The letter noted that the United States continues to sanction Hamas-related entities, including organisations accused of funnelling money to the group's military wing.