/Warner Bros Discovery sues Amazon over alleged executive poaching

A fresh legal battle has erupted between two entertainment giants after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) sued Amazon, accusing the company of unlawfully recruiting employees still bound by employment contracts. The race between major companies and streaming platforms to attrack experienced executives has become a major tussle in recent times.

Warner Bros Discovery sues Amazon over luring away key talent

Warner Bros Discovery has reportedly filed a lawsuit in a California court alleging that Amazon intentionally recruited employees who were still under valid employment agreements with WBD, as per the report of Variety. The lawsuit centres on Pia Barlow, formerly senior VP of originals marketing at HBO, whose contract with Warner Bros Discovery reportedly runs until October 2027.

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The lawsuit states that WBD alleges Amazon has chosen to ride on the coattails of other well-established Hollywood mainstays such as Plaintiffs” by poaching their employees “rather than build its entertainment-production workforce from the ground up.”

Amazon MGM Studios had announced Friday that it had hired Pia Barlow in the newly created role as head of original series marketing. Barlow is slated to start at Amazon on Aug. 3, reporting to global head of marketing Sue Kroll.

More details of legal tussle between WBD and Amazon

As per the lawsuit, "Though it was aware of Barlow's ongoing contractual commitment to WarnerMedia Services, of which WBD is a beneficiary, Amazon has brazenly and deliberately induced Barlow to breach the employment agreement by packing up and decamping to Amazon more than 16 months before its expiration."

According to the lawsuit, Barlow had expressed her intention to remain with the company until her contract expired, but when Amazon offered a better package, she "promptly discarded" these commitments. The lawsuit states, "Amazon recognised that Barlow's loyalty was for sale."