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Paremount-Warner Bros Discovery merger clears key shareholder hurdle; Details inside

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 23, 2026, 20:35 IST | Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 20:35 IST
Paremount-Warner Bros Discovery merger clears key shareholder hurdle; Details inside

Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Photograph: (X)

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In the latest update, a key hurdle has been finally cracked for a deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount to go forward. Read to know more. 

Hollywood's biggest studios, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, are slowly inching towards the merger deal. The mega-deal between the duo has reportedly got a green light from Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders that would bring together the two Hollywood's legacy studios. Let's delve in to know more.

More details of the Paramount-Warner deal to happen soon!

As per reports, Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders voted to approve the company's acquisition by Paramount Skydance, which would tie up the two studios under one roof, reshaping the majority of the entertainment industry in America. However, the shareholders rejected WBD CEO David Zaslav's compensation package.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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