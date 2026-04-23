/Paremount-Warner Bros Discovery merger clears key shareholder hurdle; Details inside

Hollywood's biggest studios, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, are slowly inching towards the merger deal. The mega-deal between the duo has reportedly got a green light from Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders that would bring together the two Hollywood's legacy studios. Let's delve in to know more.

More details of the Paramount-Warner deal to happen soon!

As per reports, Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders voted to approve the company's acquisition by Paramount Skydance, which would tie up the two studios under one roof, reshaping the majority of the entertainment industry in America. However, the shareholders rejected WBD CEO David Zaslav's compensation package.