/UN steps into Delhi protests: What the world body said about police and government will shock you

The United Nations (UN) has weighed in on the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the NEET-UG paper leak, which have continued for nearly a month, leaving hundreds injured during clashes between Police and demonstrators. Responding to a question at a press briefing on Saturday (July 25), a UN Spokesman acknowledged awareness of the demonstrations, where students are demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister and sweeping changes to the education system.

The spokesman emphasised that individuals wishing to protest peacefully must be allowed to do so free from fear of harassment, arrest, or injury. He added that it falls upon security forces to safeguard these rights. "We’re obviously very much aware of the protests that we’ve seen in New Delhi. It is important that people wishing to protest peacefully be allowed to do so without the fear of harassment, the fear of arrest, or the fear of injury. And it is incumbent on security forces, there as it is everywhere, to ensure that those rights are protected," the spokesman said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Oppositions join protest

Earlier this month, the massive protest erupted at Jantar Mantar by an outfit, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which was born as a satirical platform on social media. The members of CJP formed a group and started their demonstration at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.



The development unfolded after the NEET UG paper was leaked after the examination was held in May this year. Since then, several students and their families have demanded greater accountability from the government, as at least 21 students have died by suicide after the paper leak. The re-test was conducted late last month.