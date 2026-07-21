/Is protesting fundamental right in India? Decoding all rights and restrictions as per the law: EXPLAINED

The right to peaceful protest plays a significant role in Indian democracy, serving as a vital mechanism for citizens to express dissent and hold institutions accountable without violence. However, under the legal framework of India, the right to demonstrate is not unfettered and must be exercised within specific constitutional bounds.



The topic related to protest came to trend on the internet after a massive protest erupted at Jantar Mantar by an outfit, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which was born as a satirical platform on social media. The members of CJP formed a group and started their demonstration at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.



The development unfolded after the NEET UG paper was leaked after the examination was held in May this year. Since then, several students and their families have demanded greater accountability from the government, as at least 21 students have died by suicide after the paper leak. The re-test was conducted late last month.

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Is protesting a fundamental right in India?

The Constitution of India does not explicitly mention a standalone "Right to Protest." Still, the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that it is an implicit Fundamental Right derived from Article 19: Article 19(1)(a) guarantees the Freedom of Speech and Expression, enabling citizens to publicly express dissent and communicate grievances. And Article 19(1)(b) guarantees the right to Assemble Peaceably and Without Arms, laying the legal foundation for rallies and public meetings.

This right is not absolute. Under Article 19(2) and Article 19(3), the State can impose reasonable restrictions in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, public order, decency, or morality and preventing incitement to an offence or causing public nuisance. However, protesters do not have the right to block public thoroughfares indefinitely or cause public nuisance. In response, authorities can enforce regulatory measures (like Section 144) to prevent breaches of peace or imminent danger.

Distinction between peaceful protest and Civil Disobedience

Peaceful Protest

In a peaceful protest, people are protected under the Constitutional Right Article 19, which operates within the boundaries of the law (e.g., getting police permissions, gathering at designated spots, shouting slogans peacefully). In this development, the State/Police are constitutionally bound to facilitate and protect the gathering, subject to public order safety.

Civil Disobedience

This development involves the deliberate and intentional breaking of specific laws or orders (e.g., defying curfew, refusing taxes, blocking railways) as a form of moral resistance. It involves a conscientious breach of a rule to highlight an injustice, with the protester accepting the legal consequences.

Why is police permission required?

In the landmark Himat Lal K. Shah v. Commissioner of Police (1973) case, the Supreme Court ruled that requiring prior police permission to hold public meetings on public streets does not abridge the fundamental right of assembly. Instead, it acts as a regulatory measure: To prevent total gridlock, manage crowd density, and ensure emergency services (ambulances, fire engines) remain unaffected, the next step is to assess threat perception and prevent clashes between rival political or social groups.

Organisers must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) or formal permit detailing the rally route, duration, and expected headcount from the relevant District Magistrate (DM) or Commissioner of Police.

Can police detain protesters?

Yes, Indian police can legally detain peaceful protesters under specific circumstances, even though the right to assemble peacefully is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution.

Preventive Detention: Under criminal procedure codes, police officers can detain individuals if there is a credible apprehension that they might commit a cognisable offence or disrupt public peace.

Unlawful Assembly: If a protest proceeds without valid permissions or continues after a dispersal order, participants can be detained for joining or continuing in an unlawful assembly.

Procedural Guarantees: Any detained protester retains fundamental protections under Article 22, including the right to know the grounds of arrest, consult a legal practitioner, and be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours.

Under what circumstances can prohibitory orders be imposed?

Prohibitory orders restrict public assembly and are primarily issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (or corresponding provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 / BNSS).

Circumstances for imposition include:

A District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, or authorised Executive Magistrate can issue prohibitory orders when there is: An immediate, urgent threat of nuisance or apprehended danger and a risk to human life, health, or safety.

Is there a legal right to protest specifically at Jantar Mantar?

Yes, but subject to strict executive regulations. Historically, Jantar Mantar in New Delhi became a core designated protest zone. However, the law does not guarantee the right to protest at any location or without permission. To protest at any location in India, organisers must typically submit a formal application or letter to the local Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) several days in advance detailing the purpose, expected headcount, and duration of the demonstration.