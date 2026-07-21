/Modi, Amit Shah must resign, says Rahul Gandhi, holds protest outside PM's residence along with several Congress leaders

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (July 21) demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation and also said that he must apologise to students for the 'police brutality'. The Congress leader also sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress MP from Wayanad accused the government of using force against protesting students instead of talking to them and addressing their concerns over the country's education and examination system.

Speaking to reporters outside the parliament Gandhi said, "This is much bigger than education. This is students of India saying they have no future in India. This is legitimate. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Home Minister and the Prime Minister, should resign."

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He accused the government of not creating job opportunities and closing the doors to few chances available to them like competitive examinations.

"The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed; one door is open for competitive exams, which is also destroyed. These students here are complaining not just about the education system but their future," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come a day after thousands of protesters supporting the Cockroach Janta Party marched towards Parliament and were confronted security personnel who used batons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Congress protests outside Modi's residence

The protests have gathered huge from across the country and have become one of the biggest political issues at the moment.