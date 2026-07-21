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  • /Delhi High Court grants approval for Sonam Wangchuk to be moved to Medanta Hospital

Delhi High Court grants approval for Sonam Wangchuk to be moved to Medanta Hospital

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 14:11 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 14:11 IST
Delhi High Court grants approval for Sonam Wangchuk to be moved to Medanta Hospital

File photo of activist Sonam Wangchuk during hunger strike at Jantar Mantra. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Delhi HC allows Sonam Wangchuk, on hunger strike backing CJP student protest, to shift to Medanta hospital. Bench says all Safdarjung treatment records will go to Medanta, where a doctors' panel will oversee his care.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (July 21, 2026) allowed activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted to a hospital of his choice. He is currently on hunger strike in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) student protest.

A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said, "What we propose to do is get him shifted to the hospital of his choice, that is Medanta. He will be treated by the Medanta doctor. All the treatment details at Safdarjung Hospital will be supplied to Medanta immediately and he will be treated there. A panel of doctors to be formed by the director Medanta."

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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