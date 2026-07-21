/Delhi High Court grants approval for Sonam Wangchuk to be moved to Medanta Hospital

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (July 21, 2026) allowed activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted to a hospital of his choice. He is currently on hunger strike in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) student protest.

A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said, "What we propose to do is get him shifted to the hospital of his choice, that is Medanta. He will be treated by the Medanta doctor. All the treatment details at Safdarjung Hospital will be supplied to Medanta immediately and he will be treated there. A panel of doctors to be formed by the director Medanta."