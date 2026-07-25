/President Donald Trump jokes about Nicki Minaj twerking at WHCA dinner; video goes viral

President Donald Trump has once again taken over the internet for his unusual remarks, and this time he drew attention for making a joke about rapper Nicki Minaj during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner on Friday.

The event was held at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C. on July 24 after the original dinner in April was disrupted when a gunman allegedly attempted to assassinate the president.

The gathering brought together around 700 guests, including journalists, administration officials and members of Trump's Cabinet.

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Trump jokes on WHCA dinner

Speaking about the events of the April incident, Trump joked, "But after hearing the gunshots, many people yelled 'Get down, get down,' which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking. Get down - she's the only one who really understood it."

The comment quickly went viral, and it drew mixed reactions on social media.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the comment, one user said, "That was actually funny. But, he's still a fascist PEDOFILE." Another added, "They're laughing at him. That's what so good about this night."

One user wrote, "Racism, misogyny and jokes about shootings all rolled up in one crass comment." Another commented, "A wild way to bring Nicki Minaj into the conversation." One said, "Trump’s timing is undefeated. Whether you laughed or groaned, that joke had the whole room reacting."

Trump addresses the attack

Soon after the joke, Trump shifted to a more serious tone. "Tonight we come back together to answer that heinous attack with unwavering resolve, and every one of us here this evening to show that in America we do not yield to political violence," he said.

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Trump further added, "In this country, we believe in freedom of speech. We settle our differences not with bullets, but with open and vigorous debate, and no deranged loser with a gun will ever change that."

The president also paid tribute to Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales, who was injured during the incident.