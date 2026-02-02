/Nicky Minaj throws shade at Trevor Noah post Grammy joke, roasts Chrissy Teigen and more in a series of posts

Google Preferred
Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 13:57 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 13:57 IST
Nicky Minaj, Trevor Noah and Chrissy Teigen Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Nicki Minaj has responded to Trevor Noah's dig at her in regard to the Grammys joke and has even roasted Chrissy Teigen in a series of posts on social media. Read to know more. 

It seems like a war of words has ensued between Trevor Noah and Nicki Minaj after the former, who was the host of the 2026 Grammy Awards, took a dig at the rapper for her friendship with US President Donald Trump. Nicki Minaj, in a series of posts on social media, called out the host and several other celebrities as well. Let's delve in to know more details.

Nicki Minaj's response to Trevor Noah's Grammy roast

Taking to her X handle, Nicki Minaj posted a cryptic message which stated, "Your favourite artist has been practising rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries and mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is Satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG is UP."

She also wrote in another post launching directly at Trevor Noah, "Trevor Noah refuses to come out of the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly."

Nicki Minaj about Jay Z

Nicki Minaj posted a photo of herself wearing a hat and the old pictures of rapper Jay-Z's wife, Beyoncé, and late singer Aaliyah. The caption read, "What in the f**k??????? #ChildPREDATOR."

Although she didn't mention the name, she shared pictures of Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The caption read, "Are y'all understanding that these ppl have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining & maintaining power? If you even vote DemoNcrat again, you're just as soulless as they are & will perish. Maybe it's time for me to do some story times – since I was trying to not say what I know – yet they continue to attempt bullying. Also, I won't be releasing an album until my contract is renegotiated & until I tell you about all the sabotage this RICO is finding out about Billboard."

Nicki Minaj calling out Chrissy Teigen

Nicki Minaj launched an attack on Chrissy Teigen as well on X, as she was spotted laughing at Trevor's joke about the rapper. She wrote in the caption. “Everyone knows Chrissy Teigen has/had d**. Allegedly.”

Trevor Noah's joke about Nicki Minaj at Grammy Awards 2026

During the Grammys event, Trevor Noah, who was the host for the event, in his opening speech mentioned Nicki Minaj. He remarked, “Nicki Minaj is not here,” which earned him a round of applause. He further said, "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues. Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**. I have it, everybody's saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me, WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby."

For the unversed, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1. South African comedian Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony for the sixth and final time.

