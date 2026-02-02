Grammys 2026 night was high on fashion and drama. At Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, it was a parade of stars with celebrities and rockstars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber making a stylish statement.
Lady Gaga and her dramatic drama! Channelling Disney's villanious vibe, Gaga walked out on the red carpet in the dramatic, feathered gown. Created by Matières Fécale, her dress featured a high neck and a long train, all covered in black feathers.
Sabrina Carpenter is a blonde Hollywood beauty. Sparkling in a silver and white Valentino dress, the ‘’Espresso" singer looked as if she had stepped out of a retro Hollywood film. Her mermaid gown featured a highly jewelled top with intricate flower designs paired with a ruffle skirt
Just like Bianca Censori made headlines at the 2025 Grammys, Chappell Roan did the same in 2026. Walking the Grammys red carpet in a shocking and almost nude attire. Showing off her breasts and her curvaceous figure, she wore a maroon fabric draped over half of her body, held in place by nipple rings.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber twinned in black at the Grammys, giving major couple goals as they walked hand in hand. Hailey looked elegant in a black dress, while Justin complemented her in an oversized black suit.
Rose attended the Grammys 2026 with elegance. The first-time nominee for her Bruno Mars collab "Apt," wore a custom Giambattista Valli Couture gown, consisting of a mini black and white strapless dress with a dramatic skirt-like bottom that draped around her waist and extended to the floor.
Winnie Harlow kept things simple and subtle. The supermodel wore a gown with long sleeves, a high neck and an asymmetrical skirt. Her gold pumps were the highlight of her look