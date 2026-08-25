/What happens if an enemy jams the S-400 radar?

The S-400 counters enemy jamming using rapid frequency hopping and Low-Probability-of-Intercept waveforms. It can also fire Home-on-Jam missiles. To evade anti-radiation strikes, operators shut down active radars and rely on networked data sharing.
When an enemy aircraft attempts to blind the S-400 Triumf, it blasts the airspace with massive amounts of electromagnetic noise. This electronic warfare tactic aims to overwhelm the radar receivers, hiding the incoming jets in a thick digital fog.
To survive this, the system relies on highly advanced Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM). The radars use rapid frequency hopping, constantly shifting their broadcast channels in milliseconds so the enemy jammer cannot continuously target a single frequency.
The S-400 also employs Low-Probability-of-Intercept radar waveforms to protect its emissions. By constantly altering the shape, power, and timing of its radar pulses, the system prevents enemy sensors from easily decoding or imitating its signal.
If a standoff jamming aircraft broadcasts too much raw power, it inadvertently turns itself into a glowing electronic beacon. Advanced Russian surface-to-air missiles can switch to a passive ‘Home-on-Jam’ mode, aggressively riding the enemy's jamming signal directly back to the source.
Engaging in an electronic duel is highly dangerous for the battery. Emitting powerful active tracking beams instantly reveals the S-400's precise location, making it a prime target for deadly anti-radiation missiles designed to destroy emitting radars.
To avoid complete destruction, S-400 commanders often employ a silent network strategy. A battery being actively jammed can shut down its primary 91N6E radar entirely, temporarily relying on target data beamed wirelessly from other hidden radars hundreds of kilometres away.
Modern adversaries deploy miniature air-launched decoys that mimic the radar signatures of heavy bombers to overwhelm the system. The S-400 uses its 55K6E digital command post to rapidly filter these spoofed signals, separating real fighter jets from electronic illusions.