/Trevor Noah roasts Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump’s meeting at Grammys: 'She's still at the White House'

Trevor Noah did it again. The comedian returned to host the Grammys 2026 for the sixth and final time, and he made sure to make every moment count whenever he took the mic. One of the highlights came when he poked fun at singer Nicki Minaj and her new friendship with US President Donald Trump.

Roasting Nicki and her controversial yet much-talked-about meeting with Trump, where she called herself his, ‘’No. 1 fan,'' Noah drew a rousing response from the audience.



Trevor Noah jokes about Nicki Minaj’s friendship with Donald Trump

Without wasting much time, Noah joked about Minaj during his opening monologue, drawing loud laughter from the crowd.



While talking about best-dressed celebrities such as John Legend and Billie Eilish, Noah went on to mention Minaj. She was not present at the venue.

"Nicki Minaj is not here," Noah said, and the crowd burst into laughter.

"She is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues."

The entire crowd laughed, and Chrissy Teigen, who is a strong critic of Trump, was quick to give a thumbs-up.

"She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues," Noah said as he created a vocal impression of Trump, saying,"Actually Nicki, I have the biggest ass. I have it, everybody's saying it Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby."

Nicki and Donald's Trump' viral meeting

On Jan 28, Nicki made an appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, DC, where he called herself,"the president's No. 1 fan," adding, "that's not going to change."

"The hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more," Minaj, 43, said. "And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more."