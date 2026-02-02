Chappell Roan leaves little to the imagination as she wears a daring sheer gown at Grammys 2026

It’s the Grammys, and there will always be someone on the red carpet who will bare all. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, singer Chappell Roan made quite a stir on the red carpet, wearing a sheer maroon Mugler gown. Chappell appeared in an outfit where her petite frame had a fabric draped over her petite frame, strategically revealing her breasts.

Chappell Roan’s daring Grammy look

The singer wore a maroon fabric draped over, held by nipple rings. The look, inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler's 1998 Jeu de Paume couture collection and reimagined for the designer’s Spring/Summer 2026 line by Miguel Castro Freitas, marked Roan’s second Grammys appearance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Subway singer, nominated for two awards, previously won Best New Artist at the 2025 ceremony.

She paired the dress with a maroon cape as she walked in for the awards ceremony.

Chappell styled her long red hair over her chest. She completed her look with body art over her bare back. There was also a pony imagery on her chest, likely referencing her hit song Pink Pony Club.

Chappell Roan at the Grammys 2026

Interestingly, as she presented the Best New Artist Grammy later on Sunday night at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, Chappell changed her look and wore a nude Roman-inspired one-shoulder gown on stage. Her signature red hair was kept open and a necklace adorned her neck.

Chappell Roan Photograph: (AFP)

Chappell is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for The Subway a the Grammy Awards 2026.

Chappell’s influence stretches beyond style. She was recently honoured at the We Are Moving the Needle 2026 Resonator Awards with the Harmonizer Award for using music to drive social change.