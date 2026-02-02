LOGIN
Shakira Net Worth: Her earnings, live performances and business ventures- How rich is the 'Waka Waka' girl?

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 12:40 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 12:40 IST

Shakira is a Colombian singer, songwriter, and dancer known as the Queen of Latin Music. She has delivered several hits, including Hips Don't Lie and Waka Waka, among others. Let's take a look at her net worth, considering her popularity and the empire she has built over three decades.

How rich Shakira is?
How rich Shakira is?

The sensational and gorgeous artist is one of the most popular Colombian singers, songwriters, dancers, and producers, often also known as the Queen of Latin Music. Shakira has made the whole world groove with her esteemed hits like Hips Don't Lie and Waka Waka.

Shakira is the most-viewed female Latin artist on YouTube and has the highest-grossing tour, with over 3.3 million tickets sold. On the occasion of her 49th birthday, let's break down her net worth and many more details.

What is Shakira's net worth?
What is Shakira's net worth?

According to a Celebrity Net Worth report, the artist's estimated net worth is around $300 million as of early 2026, driven by her decades-long career as a global pop icon. Her earnings come from selling over a million records, performing massive world tours, receiving high-profile endorsements, and launching new business ventures. She is considered one of the musicians who has sold the most records in history.

Live performances
Live performances

Shakira gained popularity through her hit songs and live performances, which are the primary source of her wealth. She is one of the highest-grossing Latin artists of all time, with massive earnings from tours such as the Oral Fixation World Tour, The Sun Comes Out World Tour, and El Dorado World Tour.

Because Shakira writes almost all of her music by herself, she earns higher rates from live performances than artists who do not hold their publishing rights.

Early success
Early success

Shakira rose to prominence by transitioning her life from commercial failures to a Latin pop icon, launching her first largely successful album, Pies Descalzos, in 1995. In 2000, she won her first Grammy Award, for best Latin pop album, and has since built a vast empire and fanbase for herself.

Her business ventures
Her business ventures

Beyond music, Shakira has built a diverse business empire focusing on increasing her investments through tech startups, fragrance lines, real estate, and consumer products. Some of her major ventures are investing in Rovio Entertainment (Angry Birds), launching her "S by Shakira" fragrance line, partnering with Fisher-Price for baby toys, and investing in SkinnyDipped nuts.

Additionally, she has recently launched Isima, a haircare brand that is specifically designed to nourish and style hair textures and curls, focusing on scalp health and hair strength, featuring sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas.

Shakira and her luxury car collection
Shakira and her luxury car collection

International singing sensation Shakira has an amazing car collection featuring a mix of luxury and performance-based vehicles, like the Mercedes-Benz SL550, SLK250, and S-Class and Audi A7 and Q7, alongside a Tesla Model S, BMW X6, Jeep Wrangler, Mini Cooper, and a humble SEAT Leon. She also owns a custom purple Lamborghini Urus, which reportedly she gave away to her fan.

