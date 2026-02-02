/Shakira Net Worth: Her earnings, live performances and business ventures- How rich is the 'Waka Waka' girl?

The sensational and gorgeous artist is one of the most popular Colombian singers, songwriters, dancers, and producers, often also known as the Queen of Latin Music. Shakira has made the whole world groove with her esteemed hits like Hips Don't Lie and Waka Waka.

Shakira is the most-viewed female Latin artist on YouTube and has the highest-grossing tour, with over 3.3 million tickets sold. On the occasion of her 49th birthday, let's break down her net worth and many more details.