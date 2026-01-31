Nicki Minaj's controversies: From marijuana arrest to Cardi B show incident

Nicki Minaj has called herself the biggest fan of US President Donald Trump. Her words sparked widespread internet chatter, with netizens bashing her. As the rapper continues to make headlines, let's take a look at some of her controversies.
On 28 Jan, 2026, rapper Nicki Minaj praised US President Donald Trump, calling herself his, ‘’No 1 fan.''
Following this, her fans are criticising her for her words amid ICE raids. Although this is not the first time Minaj has faced backlash. Over the years, she always remained in the headlines for several other controversies, including her 2024 arrest in Amsterdam for marijuana possession and her long-running feud with Cardi B.
Jalani Maraj, Nicki Minaj's eldest brother, was arrested in December 2015 and charged with rape and sexual conduct against a child under the age of 13. According to reports, the artist paid a $100,000 bond to ensure her brother's temporary release from jail. As a result, Minaj faced widespread criticism for protecting a criminal who committed a heinous crime against a child.
Minaj was embroiled in another controversy over her relationship with Kenneth Petty, whom she married in October 2019. The fans couldn't stop blaming the artist for defending Petty’s criminal record and subsequent legal issues. She claimed that all of her husband's criminal activities occurred while he was a teenager, leading to massive criticism from fans, the public, and Petty's previous crime victim.
The long-running feud between the artists began in 2017, when Nicky was allegedly overshadowed by Cardi B's massive success with her song Motorsport. Eventually, the feud heightened into physical rivalry, as in 2018 at a New York Fashion Week party, where Cardi allegedly threw a red high-heeled shoe at Minaj over insults regarding her motherhood. The tension resurfaced in late 2025 with intense social media attacks involving accusations of fake album sales, personal insults, among others.
On 25 May, 2024, Minaj was detained by Dutch police at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, who found dozens of soft drugs, such as marijuana, in her luggage.
Taking to her social media handles, Minaj addressed the incident, saying the drugs found were not hers and belonged to her security personnel. She also accused the officials of attempting to sabotage her tour, claiming they took her bags without consent.
Yet another feud, but this time with Miley Cyrus. In 2015, Nicki Minaj expressed her frustration on X that her song ‘’Anaconda'' was not nominated for Video of the Year, arguing that pop culture often overlooks Black female artists. In response to that, Miley Cyrus came forward, calling Minaj's reaction "not polite" and "not too kind."
At the awards show, Nicki confronted Miley while accepting the award for best hip-hop video. “And now, back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what’s good?” Minaj said.