/'So hot and respected': Donald Trump heaps praises on Nicki Minaj at recent event, then makes this gaffe

US President Donald Trump has described rapper Nicki Minaj as ‘so hot’ at an event on Monday. The President and the rapper attended a Rose Garden luncheon held at the White House in Washington, DC, to celebrate the launch of Trump Accounts. The US President heaped praises on Nicki Minaj, calling her ‘respected’ and a ‘fantastic person’.

What did Trump say about Nicki Minaj

While addressing the crowd, Trump spoke about Minaj, who was seated in the audience. "We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of, I don't say conservative, I say of common sense," he gushed. "She's a fantastic person, and she's a woman that's respected by everybody, and she's got real talent: Nicki Minaj."

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Trump then asked Minaj to stand up in front of the crowd, explaining that the Anaconda star is "such a great person and respected by everybody".

Trump’s gaffe

Interestingly, elsewhere in his speech, Trump appeared to mistake Minaj for Kelly Loeffler, administrator for the Small Business Administration.

"Nicki Minaj is so incredible. They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it's bigger than any bank in the world, probably, right?" the 80-year-old continued. "It's not small business, but she's done fantastically, and I appreciate it."

Trump administration did not issue any clarification later over the president’s gaffe.

‘Donald Trump is his own vibe’

Meanwhile, Minaj took to X to share a photo of her with the president in the Oval Office.

"Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!!" she wrote in the caption.

In the last few months, Minaj has emerged as a vocal proponent of Trump in recent months, having supported him at the Trump Accounts Summit and attended the premiere of the Melania documentary in January.

In May, while speaking to TIME Magazine, the Starships hitmaker opened up about her reason for championing the Republican politician.

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