Following talks between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders and the Central government over the NEET-UG paper leak and protests in Delhi, reports surfaced suggesting that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will not resign from his position. Reacting to the claims, CJP has warned that if the reports are true, they “will be compelled to take tougher decisions.” Student protesters across the nation have demanded the resignation of Pradhan as their key demand, with CJP saying that the protests will only stop if the minister is removed from his position. Over the last week, demonstrations in the national capital have grown significantly larger and even turned violent during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.

Speaking to news agency PTI on Saturday (Jul 25), CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, “In yesterday’s meeting, we received a positive response regarding compensation and legal cases. We got an in-principle agreement, and we hope to receive the written agreement today as well. However, there has been no concrete decision on our main demand... the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reacting to reports claiming that Pradhan will not resign as the Union Education Minister, Ranka said, “We saw in the mainstream media yesterday, citing sources, that Dharmendra Pradhan will not resign. If he is not going to resign, then these meetings serve no purpose. In that case, we will move ahead with whatever strategy we decide next.”

He further warned the government of “tougher decisions” if the government “remains adamant”.

“If the government remains adamant, despite the entire country demanding only Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and says that he will not resign, then let it be made clear. But if the government continues with this approach, we too will be compelled to take tougher decisions,” he said.