/Who is Abhijeet Dipke? Founder of Cockroach Janta Party leading NEET protests that triggered Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Abhijeet Dipke has grabbed nearly all headlines in recent days, leading students’ protests over the NEET-UG paper leak. The same protests led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday (Jul 25). After taking social media by storm by creating Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical movement that went viral after the remarks made by the Chief Justice of India, Dipke became the face of youth protests over irregularities in government exams. His movement quickly gained the attention of students on social media and public figures thousands joining it.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party, is a 30-year-old Indian political communication strategist born in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

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Known for his work in digital political messaging, narrative building and online campaign strategy, Dipke completed his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune. Following this, he moved to the United States for higher education. He recently completed his master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University.

From 2020 to 2023, Dipke worked with the Aam Aadmi Party and was part of the party’s social media and election campaign team. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, when the party led by Arvind Kejriwal swept to power, Dipke was involved in creating meme-based digital campaigns for the party.

Cockroach Janta Party movement

While Dipke was in the United States when he started the movement, he came back to India to lead student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding the resignation of Pradhan. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the movement, announcing a hunger strike that lasted 26 days. His protests grew in numbers over time, with July 20 marking a turning point as CJP organised the “Chalo Sansad” march in Delhi. The protest drew thousands to Jantar Mantar; however, the situation in the national capital turned violent.

To control the crowd on July 20, the police resorted to tear gas and batons to disperse people. Protesters have accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against people at the demonstrations. The incident led to outrage across the nation, triggering demonstrations across several parts of the nation. There have been some instances of police officials being beaten by a mob as well. CJP has distanced itself from the violence in the national capital, saying that miscreants who incited violence were not part of the students’ protest organised by them but ill elements who wanted to derail the peaceful protests.

Dipke’s CJP maintained that it will not accept anything less than the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Following talks with the government on Friday (Jul 24) at the Constitution Club of India for nearly two hours, the students said that the government has asked for more time till Saturday afternoon to consider their demand for Pradhan’s resignation. CJP has also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for every family of a NEET aspirant who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases against students participating in the protests.

Also read | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid protests over NEET paper leak

Before the next round of talks was scheduled between CJP leaders and the government, Pradhan announced his resignation.

‘Do not mess with cockroaches’

Reacting to the news of Pradhan’s resignation, Dipke said, “It is said that resignations don't happen in this government. The world bows down; it needs someone to make it bow down.”

Dipke added, “He (Dharmendra Pradhan) has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that. Remember, do not mess with cockroaches.”

‘Don't make me a hero’

Dipke urged people not to make him a “hero” because of Pradhan’s resignation.

“I want to say something very important. Don't make me a hero because Dharmendra Pradhan resigned today. Don't make this mistake. Don't make me a hero because of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The country has been ruined because of making one person a hero,” he said.