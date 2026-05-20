/What is Cockroach Janta Party? Viral movement takes over social media after CJI’s remarks

The Cockroach Janta Party has taken the internet by storm as it quickly went viral, registering over 100,000 members within days of going live. What started as a satirical joke became a massive digital movement, gaining millions of followers. This came following remarks made by Chief Justice Surya Kant, who compared unemployed youth to cockroaches.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by a former AAP social media worker, Abhijeet Dipke, has drawn attention from students, social media users, and even some politicians. Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad also expressed interest in joining the party in a humorous exchange on X.

“I would like to join the cockroach janta party. What are the qualifications required?” Kriti Azad asked. In response, the CJP said, “Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification.”

Mahua Moitra wrote on X, “I too would like to join the CJP (besides being a card carrying member of the Anti National Party).” To this, the CJP replied, “Those who rig elections and spread communal hatred are the real anti-nationals. You are the fighter democracy needs, Mahua Moitra. Welcome to CJP!”

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How did the Cockroach Janta Party start?

The satirical movement started following the remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing on May 15. He expressed alarm over what he suggested was a growing ecosystem of fake degree holders, social media attackers and opportunistic activists targeting institutions.

“There are already parasites of society who attack the system, and you want to join hands with them?” the CJI said, before escalating his criticism even further.

“There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment and don’t have a place in a profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone...”

His remarks resulted in outrage among some youth. The CJI later clarified that his comments had been misrepresented. He said he was specifically referring to individuals entering professions with fake or dubious qualifications and stressed that reports suggesting he insulted unemployed youth were “totally baseless.”

CJI manifesto and eligibility

Meanwhile, the CJP released a tongue-in-cheek manifesto describing itself as “secular, socialist, democratic, lazy.” Its demands include banning post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, introducing 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the House strength, and imposing a 20-year election ban on defecting MLAs and MPs. The party has also raised issues linked to student concerns, including demanding that CBSE eliminate rechecking fees and voicing support for students affected by the NEET controversy.

Adding to its internet appeal, the CJP announced plans for a virtual Gen-Z convention. Its playful membership criteria include being “unemployed, lazy, chronically online” and possessing the “ability to rant professionally.”