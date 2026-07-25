/‘Entire country is still waiting’: CJP reiterates THESE ‘pending’ demands from Centre after Pradhan’s resignation

Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday (Jul 25) reiterated its demands laid out in front of the central government after the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While its key and foremost demand has been met, the CJP updated its “Demand Rooster” listing three other demands as “pending”. Pradhan’s resignation came after weeks of nationwide protests by students over the NEET-UG paper leak.

In a post on X, CJP wrote, “CJP’s Demand Rooster Has Been Updated.” It said its first demand that “Dharmendra Pradhan must resign” has been met, putting a tick mark in front of it. Its other demands, which are yet to be fulfilled by the Indian government, include:

“2. Rs 1 Cr to the families of all students who died by suicide - Pending

3. No action against any of the student protesters - Pending

4. ⁠Public Apology From RAF & Delhi Police - Pending.”

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“Jantar Mantar & Entire Country Is Still Waiting On The Rest Of The Demands,” the post added.

Also read | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid protests over NEET paper leak

‘Do not mess with cockroaches’

Reacting to the news of Pradhan’s resignation, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, “It is said that resignations don't happen in this government. The world bows down; it needs someone to make it bow down.”

Dipke added, “He (Dharmendra Pradhan) has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that. Remember, do not mess with cockroaches.”

Pradhan’s resignation came after a recent hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk that lasted 26 days and massive protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by students.