Just days after standing in solidarity with students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, veteran actress Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with H1N1 (swine flu). The acclaimed actor revealed that her illness prevented her from joining a demonstration in Mumbai. However, her strong support still resonated through a heartfelt message on social media, where she expressed unwavering solidarity with the students and the fight for their rights.

Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu

Shabana was set to lend her strong support and voice to the Mumbai students' protest at Shivaji Park on Friday. However, the 75-year-old shared a note about her health, revealing that she has been diagnosed with H1N1, widely known as swine flu, and would not be able to mark her presence at the demonstration.

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Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actress shared a photograph from the protest and wrote an emotional, heartfelt note addressing the protesters and updating them about her health. Her post read, "My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I’ve come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation. I’m receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground; many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts. I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity." She concluded her note by referring to her father Kaifi Azmi’s poem titled "Naujawan."

According to several reports, Shabana Azmi’s team has stated that doctors have recommended complete bed rest, as she is suffering from a 102-degree fever and is currently under the supervision of medical experts.

Shabana Azmi at Jantar Mantar

Shabana Azmi spent three days on the ground supporting student protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Arriving on July 19, she joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and participated alongside thousands of students in the “Chalo Sansad march” towards Parliament on July 20.

Speaking to the media, Azmi said, "All of us who are here have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation. We have absolutely no intention of causing any kind of violence, and we stand here firmly in that hope."

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What is the CJP protest about?

Led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), in June 2026, the protests began over the 2026 NEET paper leak and irregularities in the examination system. As a result, several students and activists came forward, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a complete overhaul of the examination system following major paper leaks.

This led Sonam Wangchuk, a celebrated Indian engineer, innovator, education reformer, and environmentalist from Ladakh, sat on a hunger strike, which he began on June 28 and continued for over three weeks. Wangchuk was forcibly taken to the hospital from the protest site due to severe health complications.