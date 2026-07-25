/Paramount agrees to pause Warner Bros deal as states' legal challenge heads to trial

Paramount Skydance has agreed to pause its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery until after a court rules on a legal challenge brought by a coalition of US states, adding fresh uncertainty to the $110 billion merger.

The agreement, announced on Friday (July 24), means the deal will remain on hold until at least June next year while the case proceeds. The revised timeline shortens the court schedule by a few weeks but could prove costly for Paramount if the merger remains delayed.

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Under the terms of the agreement, Paramount could be liable for up to $1.7 billion in so-called ticking fees payable to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders if the transaction is not completed by then. The fee is set at $7 million per day if the merger fails to close after September 30. "We look forward to proving our case at trial," a Paramount spokesperson said.

The lawsuit was filed on July 13 by California and 11 other states, which argue that the merger would create a dominant media company with the power to increase prices across the film and television industry.

"Halting this merger while our case proceeds is a critical victory in our efforts to uphold the law and protect the film and television industries," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The case, filed in federal court in Oakland, poses a significant challenge to Paramount Chief Executive David Ellison's plans to reshape the company into a stronger competitor to streaming giants Netflix and Disney.