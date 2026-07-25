/D4vd murder case: Prosecutors say teen victim became pregnant, had an abortion before death

There has been a major revelation in the D4vd murder case as text messages presented before a Los Angeles courtroom reveal that the 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whom prosecutors allege was killed by the singer, became pregnant and had an abortion more than a year before her death.

As per reports, the messages were introduced on Friday during the preliminary hearing of the singer. D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains. His legal team has rejected allegations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Text messages about abortion

According to testimony from Los Angeles Police Detective Corey Farrell, investigators recovered messages from Burke's iPhone and iCloud account that had years of communication between the two.

The exchange shown in court was a January 2024 conversation in which Burke apologised to Hernandez, saying, "I'm sorry again baby I didn't want to ever put you through this," as quoted by BBC.

To which the teenager replied, "It's okay, neither of us are capable of watching and taking care of the baby. it's for the best no?"

The singer later asked, "also my mother always told me to ask this question if I was ever in this situation … it is mine right?"

Hernandez responded, saying, "of course it's yours David."

Prosecutors also presented texts from June 2024, in which Hernandez was asking, "What [if] the first abortion didn't work?"

A day later D4vd allegedly replied, "lets have this be the last abortion until we have kids."

As per reports, court records also had messages referencing emergency contraception.

In another exchange introduced during the hearing, Hernandez's texts allegedly read, “i killed my kid for you. id do anything to have it back… took a innocent life of a literal baby.”

What's their relationship timeline

According to investigators, the recovered messages are from August 2022 to March 2025. They allege that Burke first reached out to Hernandez when she was 11 and allegedly began sexually abusing her when she was 13 while he was 18.

As per Detective Farrell, the phone also had several intimate photographs of the pair, along with images of an engagement-style ring, matching tattoos and conversations about future plans, and marriage.

Allegations on D4vd

As per prosecutors, Burke allegedly stabbed Hernandez in April 2025 after she threatened to expose their relationship, which they claim could have damaged his music career.

Investigators further claimed that he dismembered her body and placed the remains inside the trunk of a Tesla registered in his name.

Hernandez's body was found in September 2025 after the vehicle was towed from the Hollywood Hills.