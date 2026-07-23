/D4vd murder case: Court hears forensic and financial evidence as hearing enters third day

A preliminary hearing is underway in Los Angeles for indie-pop singer D4vd (legal name David Anthony Burke) on its third day. The singer faces charges for the murder and dismemberment of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Burke has been charged in connection with the case, and the court has not yet ruled on whether he will stand trial.

What details have been revealed by the prosecutors during D4vd's hearing?

The preliminary hearing for singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke) entered day three with forensic testimony regarding his impounded Tesla, a rented garage, and financial records.

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An earlier report of FOX11, the hearing stated D4vd Burke's finances and an alleged financial motive for murder remained a primary focus for the prosecution. Reportedly, Interscope Records’ Senior VP of Finance, Louis Poimiroo, testified that D4vd’s deal was worth $13 million to $19 million, plus millions in endorsement advances from brands like Crocs, Hollister, and Bose. Defence attorneys argued Burke’s mother handled his day-to-day finances to show he was unaware of his net worth.

But the same report suggests that prosecutors pushed back, stating D4vd personally signed major contracts and may have kept unrecorded accounts to buy plane tickets to London for himself and 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

In the hearing, a CHP officer reportedly testified a Caltrans worker found Celeste’s passport card in tall grass along Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County. Defence attorneys noted the worker handled the card with bare hands and that it was never dusted for fingerprints. LAPD criminalists testified that 11 air fresheners were recovered inside D4vd's Tesla, where the victim's remains were found in the front trunk. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo will decide if prosecutors have provided sufficient evidence to move the case forward to a full trial.

D4vd's song appears amid his court hearing

A new song titled "Marcescence", purportedly by singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke), mysteriously appeared on his Spotify profile on July 16, 2026, before being removed about eight hours later. The track surfaced while the singer remains in jail awaiting court hearings on capital murder charges.

Listed on his profile as unplayable before being completely taken down, with a matching video briefly surfacing on YouTube. Listeners speculate the track is an unreleased song titled "I Think She Knows". Neither Spotify nor representatives for the artist explained how it was uploaded.