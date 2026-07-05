/D4vd case: Everything happened since his arrest, and when his next hearing is

Nearly three months after his arrest, singer D4vd, aka David Anthony Burke, remains in custody after his involvement in the murder of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez continues to move through a slow, legal process. From finding the decomposing body inside a Tesla to becoming one of the most-watched celebrity criminal cases of the year, here's everything that's happened so far after his arrest and when his next court hearing is.

D4vd's arrest, first appearance in court

The singer whose real name is David Anthony Burke was taken into custody on April 16 and is being held without bail by the Los Angeles Police Department. Reportedly, D4vd made his first court appearance on April 20. Days after his arrest, Celeste's father shared a statement, as per the report of Mirror US: "Thank god. Justice for Celeste." Prior to this, D4vd's lawyers Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina said to People, "Let us be clear; the actual evidence in this case will show that D4vd did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death."

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As reported by TMZ, the 21-year-old artist was shifted from the LAPD’s 77th Street Station Jail late on Monday following his arrest last week. He has been held without bail, and jail authorities have reportedly placed Burke in a segregated unit due to his high-profile status.

During his arraignment on April 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the singer pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a minor under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

More details against D4vd by prosecutors in court filings

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney, prosecutors allege Burke arranged for Celeste to travel to his rented Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025. Reportedly, court documents reveal that she arrived the evening before she was allegedly killed. Prosecutors claim the motive was to stop her from exposing their alleged relationship, which they say could have damaged Burke's growing music career.

Reportedly, the court filing also describes several actions investigators believe were taken after Celeste disappeared. Prosecutors say evidence includes text messages, Uber records and other digital information. However, D4vd has not admitted to any wrongdoing. His legal team has said the evidence will show that he did not commit the crimes and that they will continue to defend him in court.

When will the court hearing of D4vd take place?