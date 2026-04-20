/D4vd case: Singer charged with murder of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez

American singer and songwriter David Anthony, aka D4vd, who was arrested on suspicion of the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, has reportedly been charged with murder, whose dismembered and decomposed body was found last year in September in his Tesla.

D4vd charged with murder of Celeste Rivas

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has said that D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, was charged with first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14, and mutilating a body in the killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, as per several reports.

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In addition, the murder charges included are special circumstances, lying in wait, committing crime for financial gain and murdering the witness in an investigation that could carry the death penalty. The reports suggest that the prosecutors haven't announced whether they will seek it.

The LA district attorney Nathan Hochman said that the full details of the special circumstances will be discussed in the court in the coming weeks, and it has been a very rigorous and thorough investigation. He reportedly stated, “Evidence will be witness testimony, the documents and the different types of admissible testimony that we will admit into court.”

A few days back, the Los Angeles Police said in a statement on X that they had taken D4vd into custody. They stated, "Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery‑Homicide Division, have arrested David Burke, a 21‑year‑old ​resident of Los ​Angeles, for the ⁠murder of Celeste Rivas." He was escorted in handcuffs from his home in the Hollywood Hills by multiple officers. As per the California Post, cops shouted “Surrender” on a loudspeaker to get the rapper to step outside his home.

All about the case of D4vd in Celeste Rivas's murder

The 21-year-old singer has been in the headlines ever since his name had been in connection to the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. It all began when workers at a Hollywood tow yard reported a foul odour coming from a black tesla registered to Burke. Inside, police found the dismembered and severely decomposed remains of Celeste Rivas in plastic containers/bags.

The victim was identified as Celeste Rivas, who had been missing from Lake Elsinore since April 2024. Investigators noted a distinctive "Shhh..." tattoo on the victim's right index finger—a mark identical to one on Burke's own finger, fuelling speculation about their relationship.