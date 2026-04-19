/D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' family reacts to singer's arrest in her murder case

D4vd's case involving the death of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez has grabbed worldwide attention since last year. Following an investigation, the singer was arrested recently in connection to the teenager's death, who was found dismembered and decomposed in D4vd's Tesla. Now, Celeste's family has reacted to his arrest.

What did Celeste Rivas' family say about D4vd's arrest?

The singer whose real name is David Anthony Burke was taken into custody on April 16 and is being held without bail by the Los Anegles Police Department. Reportedly, D4vd is expected to make his first court appearance on April 20. Now days after his arrest, Celeste's father shared a statement, as per the report of Mirror US: "Thank god. Justice for Celeste."

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Prior to this, D4vd's lawyers Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina said to People, "Let us be clear; the actual evidence in this case will show that D4vd did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death."

“There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. D4vd has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend D4vd's innocence,” they stated.

All about the D4vd's case involving Celeste Rivas' murder

As per several reports, last year, a Tesla registered to the singer was discovered on September 8 to have human remains of a teenage girl in the front trunk after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a foul odour coming from the vehicle. Reports suggest that due to the advanced stage of decomposition, it indicated that she had likely died several weeks or months ago and was identified through dental records.