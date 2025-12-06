/D4vd case: Amid death investigation of Celeste Rivas, singer tops list of Google's most searched person of 2025

Singer D4vd has been grabbing headlines ever since his name was involved in the death investigation of a teen named Celeste Rivas. After months of authorities searching for the mystery to be solved, the singer has recently been identified as a suspect. Now, reports have emerged that D4vd has surged to the top of Google's trending searches. Let's delve into knowing more details.

D4vd in Google's top searches

According to reports, Google's newly released Year in Search 2025, shared with Complex, shows that the 20-year-old singer experienced a major surge in global and U.S. searches amid the murder investigation of Celeste Rivas.

Reportedly, the singer ranked first globally in the top trending people list, which showed the strongest spike in interest of any individual worldwide. In the US, he ranked third among the top trending people and took the number 1 position in the musicians list.

Court seals record of death investigation of Celeste Rivas

Earlier, the reports of the death of 15-year-old girl Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in the singer's registered Tesla, were barred from public release. Reportedly, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office said it received a court order imposing a security hold on the case, and no details about Ms Rivas' death can be released or posted on its website.

Moreover, the reports also stated that it had requested the order to ensure officers receive information from the medical examiner before the public. Reports suggest that the Chief Medical Examiner, Dr Odey Ukpo, said, "The practice of security holds is virtually unheard of in other countries and has not been proven to improve outcomes in the legal system."

Celeste Rivas' murder case

The decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in September in the front trunk of a black Tesla, which is registered to singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The car had been ticketed in a Hollywood Hills neighbourhood and then impounded in a tow yard in Los Angeles.

According to the police, Rivas died in the spring, in all likelihood, and D4vd has allegedly helped in dismembering and disposing of the body. The singer had also not been cooperative in the investigation, the police stated.

The then 13-year-old Rivas was first reported missing from Lake Elsinore, 60 miles from Los Angeles, in April 2024. Her body was found in the singer’s Tesla after workers at Hollywood Tow reported a foul smell coming from the vehicle.