/Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon's Do Patti song 'Raanjhan' tops Spotify India charts

Acclaimed writer-producer Kanika Dhillon is celebrating a massive milestone as the soulful track Raanjhan from her latest production, the Netflix thriller Do Patti, which was the most-streamed film of 2024, has now officially topped the charts as the Most Streamed Song of 2025 on Spotify India.

Raanjhan featuring the mesmerising voice of Parampara Tandon and music by Sachet-Parampara with lyrics by Kausar Munir, dominated playlists throughout the year, solidifying its place as the definitive heartbreak anthem of 2025.

The song's success is a huge win for Dhillon's production house, Kathha Pictures, which co-produced the film with Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films. This collaboration is the latest success for Dhillon since her co-production with the hit sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, establishing a powerful force in content creation focused on compelling narratives.

Dhillon’s foray into production with Do Patti marks a new chapter in a career defined by bold storytelling. Known for crafting complex, flawed, and memorable characters, she has written across genres, from the romantic dramas Manmarziyaan and Kedarnath to the psychological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya and the sports drama Rashmi Rocket.

With the back-to-back successes of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Do Patti and Raanjhan being loved by the audiences, Kanika Dhillon is pushing the envelope as a writer and producer with her bold narratives and engaging stories.