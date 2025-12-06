/Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh's action drama crosses Rs 20 crore mark on day 1

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, which was one of the most awaited films of Bollywood, finally released in cinemas on December 5. The character portrayals by the star-studded cast gained attention from netizens, and many praised their performance and the plot line of the film as well. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film has broken the record and surpassed Rs 20 crore on its first day.
Box office report of Dhurandhar on day one
According to a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 27 crore net in India on its opening day. Reportedly, Dhurandhar had an overall 33.81% Hindi occupancy on Friday, i.e., on December 5.
The highest occupancy has been recorded in Jaipur (40.75%), followed by NCR (40.25%), Lucknow (40%), Chandigarh (38.25%), and Pune (35.75%).
Dhurandhar review
As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, "Dhurandhar comes with a digestible story and compelling performances, despite the complex theme. The music of the movie adds more thrill. This, as per the makers, is the first part, and a sequel is expected. The first part has established the characters and story well, and the second part, set to release in March, will dive deep into the story of Hamza, his real identity, and whether he'll be able to take revenge for the innocent deaths in terrorist attacks."
All about Dhurandhar
The action-thriller is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Inspired by true events, the movie begins in 1999 with the Kandahar hijack incident, when an Indian flight's passengers were held hostage for seven days, and the country was forced to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R.Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohli, Raj Zutshi, Saumya Tandon, and Bimal Oberoi, among others.