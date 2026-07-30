/Ramayana trailer X review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash shine in a visual spectacle fans call 'cinema at its finest'

The makers unveiled the trailer of the highly anticipated film Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the mythological epic has earned widespread praise on X, with fans applauding its grand visuals, powerful performances and emotionally charged storytelling.

Netizens' reaction to Ramayana trailer

Soon after the release of the trailer, viewers have called Ramayana one of the most visually ambitious Indian films in recent years and much more. One user wrote, "Can properly feel the grandness and scale in this new trailer, this is what I was talking about. They have cooked."

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Another user wrote, "#Ramayana trailer is out! Absolutely breathtaking visuals, and the background score by Hans Zimmer & AR Rahman takes it to another level. Goosebumps."

"This is the cinematic spectacle we have all been waiting for! & overall I love the trailer. The visuals..the bgm..the actions..the cast #Yash looks phenomenal as Ravana (his look, dialogue delivery and the aura)", wrote the third user

Another social media user wrote, “#Ramayana trailer peaked here. Magnum opus of Indian cinema is coming.”

Ranbir Kapoor on portraying the role of Lord Rama in Ramayana

During a panel for Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, the Bollywood actor was asked about his feelings while portraying the deity, Lord Rama. He replied, “I remember when the film was first offered to me, there was so much fear, so much doubt. 'Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?' But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on. I think it was a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility. The Ramayana is ingrained in our subconscious."

"Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4,000 years. He is somebody who embodies the triumph of the human spirit in times of adversity. He stands for courage, compassion, forgiveness, righteousness, and just to have the opportunity to represent that is very daunting", Ranbir Kapoor said.

About Ramayana film

Ramayana: The Introduction and its sequel Ramayana: The Conclusion is produced by Namit Malhotra. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.