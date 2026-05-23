/'Intimidating and inspiring': Nitesh Tiwari opens up to Ranbir Kapoor about directing Ramayana

Ramayana is gearing up to be one of the most-anticipated releases of 2026, and the film has already garnered significant buzz so far. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing Lord Rama, the mythological saga is a topic of conversation because of its scale, cast, and reported budget. Director Nitesh Tiwari has recently spoken candidly about the pressure and excitement of bringing the film to the big screen, calling the experience "intimidating, challenging, inspiring."

Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayana

In a conversation with actor Ranbir Kapoor during a special birthday video shared by producer Namit Malhotra, Tiwari can be seen opening up about his initial reaction when he was approached to direct the project.

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"Intimidating, challenging, inspiring all at the same time. Intimidating because, you know, telling a great story like Ramayana comes with a lot of moral responsibility. You have to just tell it in the right way possible," the filmmaker said.

Kapoor then added, "With the right intention," prompting Tiwari to continue, "With the right intentions, of course, you know. Inspiring because the kind of world which was presented to me was so mind-blowing. There was never an ounce of doubt in my mind that we will not be able to achieve this."

How did Ramayana's journey begin?

The director also spoke about the journey of the film that began nearly six years ago. "So, there was a great story like Ramayana and with the backing and the support of a name like Namit Malhotra and DNEG, you would just grab it with both your hands. So that’s how the journey started. I think it was around six years back. I can say that it’s been a fantastic ride. I don’t think I could have taken a better decision," Tiwari said.



Alongside the video, Malhotra also penned a birthday note for the filmmaker. "Dear Nitesh SIR as everyone refers to you. Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday and the best year ahead in every way," he wrote.

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