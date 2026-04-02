Ramayana's director Nitesh Tiwari breaks down in tears, says 'seven years were worth it'

Nitesh Tiwari and the team behind the historical epic film Ramayana unveiled the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama on April 2. Released on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the teaser has received mixed reviews. However, what has really caught people’s attention is a viral video from the Los Angeles launch event on March 31, showing the filmmaker breaking down in tears.

Nitesh Tiwari cries at teaser launch

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Nitesh Tiwari, along with Ranbir Kapoor, attended a special screening in Los Angeles on March 31. Because of the time and effort he had put into the grand saga, the director became visibly emotional. While accepting the applause, he said, "Iss moment tak pahuchne me mujhe saat saal lage hain" (It took me seven years to reach this moment).

He added, “Filmmaking is a very speculative and lonely process. Every moment in these seven years, I have imagined this moment and wondered what the reaction of the audience would be." “Aaj aap logon ka reaction dekh kar mujhe lag raha hai, those seven years were worth it.” (Seeing your reactions, I feel my seven years were worth it).

Ranbir Kapoor says about his role as Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor said he learned a lot from his character. “I don’t think I’m here to represent Rama. I’m here to learn from him. There is a simplicity and purity to him that is very rare, and trying to understand and imbibe that has been a deeply humbling experience.”

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