/Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama unveiled- What we know about the cast so far

The first look of Nitesh Tiwari's historical epic film, Ramayana, is out! On April 2, the makers released the teaser portraying a grand-scale spectacle. After witnessing the first look, fans are eager to know who is playing what in the upcoming movie. Scroll to know more.
The 2026 historical saga Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to release on Diwali this year. On April 2, 2026, the makers dropped the first teaser of the film, unveiling Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama. After the clip was dropped, it piqued curiosity about the rest of the cast. Scroll to check who is playing who in the mythological epic.
The teaser features Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Lord Rama. Born to King Dashrath and Queen Kaushalya, he is the prince of Ayodhya, who sacrifices his throne for a 14-year exile, supported by his wife, Sita, and younger brother, Lakshmana.
The actress will be seen in the role of Sita, who was found in a furrow by King Janaka. During her husband's 14-year exile, a drastic situation turned her life upside down, resulting in a confrontation between Lord Rama and Ravana.
Kannada star Yash is portraying a ten-headed king of Lanka, Ravana. He kidnapped Rama's wife, Sita, which led to triggering a massive war.
Dubey will portray Lakshmana, the courageous younger brother of Lord Rama. He stood by his elder brother during his exile and did everything possible to protect his sister-in-law, Sita, from the demon Ravana.
Hanuman, the divine deity, is played by Sunny Deol, portraying his epitome of devotion to Lord Rama and selfless service in Lord Rama's fight with Ravana.
The actress is reportedly playing the role of Mandodari, one of the queens of Ravana, who consistently tried to guide him toward righteousness and advised him to return Sita to Rama.
Singh reportedly portrays Surpanakha, Ravana's sister, who initially proposed to Rama and then Lakshmana in the Panchavati forest. After facing rejection, she attacked Sita, which led Lakshmana to cut off her nose and ears. She then ignited a fire by telling Ravana to abduct Sita.
Govil, who once made headlines for portraying the role of Lord Rama in 1987's Ramayana, is all set to join the mythological saga as the father of Ram, King Dashrath.
The 2000 Miss Universe is gearing up to play the pivotal role of Kaikeyi, who gets manipulated by her servant and demands her husband, King Dashrath, send Rama to a 14-year exile and crown Bharat as the heir to the throne.
Panchayat starrer Faisal Malik is going to play the key role of Kumbhakarna, brother of Ravana, who was cursed by Lord Brahma and influenced by Goddess Saraswati to sleep in a deathlike coma to prevent him from ruining the whole world.
The veteran actress is also in talks for Ramayana's cast. She will be seen in the pivotal role of Manthara, a hunchbacked maidservant to Queen Kaikeyi, who cunningly manipulates her into demanding the 14-year exile of Prince Rama and the crowning of Bharat.