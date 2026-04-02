/Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama unveiled- What we know about the cast so far

The 2026 historical saga Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to release on Diwali this year. On April 2, 2026, the makers dropped the first teaser of the film, unveiling Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama. After the clip was dropped, it piqued curiosity about the rest of the cast. Scroll to check who is playing who in the mythological epic.