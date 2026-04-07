/'Important to show all aspects of Ravana': Nitesh Tiwari shares vision for Ramayana antagonist

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is gearing up to become one of the biggest releases of 2026. The makers recently revealed the much-anticipated look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, and now viewers are excited for another iconic character, Ravana, portrayed by Yash.

The director has confirmed that the film is set to explore many facets of Ravana rather than just a one-dimensional antagonist.

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Nitesh Tiwari on Ravana

While speaking to Collider during an event in Los Angeles, the director revealed that the film will showcase both his admirable qualities and his eventual downfall. "See, Ravana had so many aspects to his life. He was a great warrior, he was an accomplished musician, a scholar, a benevolent king… a great Shiva devotee. There was so much to him than just being a black character," Tiwari explained adding that other aspects of the character must also be shown as "there’s a very important lesson which is hiding in them. You can have all these great qualities, but if you are governed by vengeance and if you are driven by ego, then you know what the end result is going to be."

In the same event, Kapoor had also opened up about the role of Ravana, saying, "Yash has the stardom that he has. To play Ravana, you need somebody who has that aura and screen presence. His interpretation of Ravana is very different from what we have seen over the years. I think that’s something which the audiences will really enjoy watching on the big screen."

About Ramayana

Helmed by Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with actor Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Alongside Kapoor and Yash, the cast also features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Arun Govil as Dashrath.