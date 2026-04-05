/'That's not fair': Hrithik Roshan reacts to VFX debate amid mixed reactions to Ramayana teaser

The makers of Ramayana unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram on April 2. While many praised the actor's graceful appearance in the teaser, others were unhappy with its visual effects and compared the VFX to a "video game."

Mounted as a big-budget project, the mythological epic has a star-studded cast, and the film has been envisioned as a two-part cinematic saga. Amid the ongoing backlash, Hrithik Roshan has shown support for Nitesh Tiwari's most ambitious undertaking with a detailed social media post.

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Context matters

Reacting to the criticism, the actor admitted that "bad VFX exists, and it's painful to watch." however not all criticism comes from a fair understanding of a film’s intent. Connecting it with his early fascination with cinema, particularly after watching Back to the Future, he said, "I would sit with my dad's VHS player studying the frames pause -play pause-play until I broke the player."

He stressed that "filmmakers of projects like Kalki, Bahubali, Ramayana have the guts and vision to do what's never been done," so that the audience can "get to experience something never watched before," and the intention by itself "deserves applause!"

Different styles, different expectations

Roshan highlighted that VFX is not a one-size-fits-all approach. According to him, "it takes thousands of our artistes working round the clock for multiple years to bring vfx heavy films to life so the least we can do is bash them with some better awareness!"

He suggests that bad VFX is if a film aiming for photorealism must maintain consistency in physics and detail, while a stylised or "storybook" approach should be judged on its artistic appeal rather than realism. and "you can't criticize the maker just cause he has chosen one style while you prefer another style. That's not fair."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Raavana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The project's music is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

Ramayana Part 1 is slated to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second installment is expected to release on Diwali 2027.