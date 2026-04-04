/Six-hour runtime? Netizens think Ranbir Kapoor dropped a big hint for Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana first look is out, and several reactions are pouring in. While some people like Kapoor as Lord Rama, others have complained about the VFX used in the teaser. The makers launched the teaser after a promotional event held in Los Angeles and New York City, where the actor, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, was present.



During the promotional event, Ranbir and the makers spoke about the movie. A video has now gone viral in which many netizens believe that the actor may have mistakenly revealed the runtime of the film, which is set to be released in two parts.

What did Ranbir Kapoor reveal?

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The clip that has gone viral across social media shows the 40-year-old actor talking to the US media outlet Collider. He shared that what they watched was only a teaser before revealing that they have six hours of spectacle.



During the Los Angeles screening of Ramayana’s first glimpse, Ranbir said that Ramayana is nothing

less than The Lord of the Rings, the much-acclaimed series.

''Ramayana is not anything but 'Lord of the Rings', you know, our biggest epic movie, coming from our country, and it was just a teaser. We have six hours of epic visuals and action, emotions. It makes you learn to become a better son, better husband, better brother; it is basically the victory of good over evil,'' he shared.

As this clip quickly went viral, netizens speculated that the six hours would be divided into two films, with each being around three hours long.

As of now, netizens are reacting to the clip with amusement.

One user wrote,''Bro accidentlly revealed runtime of #Ramayana.''

Another user wrote,''He is just saying normal movie time of 3 hrs not exactly the runtime of this movie . Please don’t overexerragate.''



The makers have not reacted to this viral clip so far. There is no official confirmation regarding the film’s runtime.

Ramayana teaser

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for Dangal, the film, arguably one of the biggest Bollywood movies of the year, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman, who has collaborated with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, known for his work in Dune.

