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Ranbir Kapoor confirms double role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; to play two avatars of Vishnu | Watch

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 10:40 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 10:40 IST
Ranbir Kapoor confirms double role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; to play two avatars of Vishnu | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor confirms double role in Ramayana Photograph: (X)

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Ranbir Kapoor is set to play a dual role in the upcoming mythological epic Ramayana, which is slated to release during Diwali. The actor recently opened up about his characters. 

Ranbir Kapoor has taken over the internet after makers unveiled his first look as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated project Ramayana. The grand teaser showcases the actor in a powerful yet composed avatar, but what caught the attention of the netizens is a possible face-off between Ram and Parshurama, both played by Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor confirms dual role

The rumours around the actor's double role sparked after the teaser was released. Though Parshurama, a previous avatar of Lord Vishnu, was not directly shown in the clip, a sequence with a unique axe linked to the warrior sage fueled the discussions. Now, Kapoor has also confirmed his double role, sending fans into a frenzy.

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Parshurama sequence

The over two-minute teaser, which was released on April 2, gave a glimpse of Kapoor in different versions of Lord Ram, from a calm prince to a warrior king. Several other key moments from the mythological epic, including battle sequences, were also shown.

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The Parshurama sequence reportedly comes when Lord Ram can be seen catching a golden axe.

Ranbir Kapoor on his double role

Speaking to Collider about his double role, Kapoor said, "Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama." He highlighted that it is important to understand their spiritual and emotional depth to distinguish between them. "Just to get the opportunity, you know, how I got to play Lord Rama, to also play Lord Parshurama was fantastic. I think as an actor, apart from body language, I think if you deeply understand the spirituality and the emotionality of the characters, I think everything starts from there. I think that’s what I did the year leading up to the shoot of Ramayana, to understand who these people and characters are, what they stand for and what their motives are."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, this two-part epic features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana part 1 will release during Diwali 2026, with its second instalment expected to hit theatres on Diwali 2027. The cast also includes Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Ravie Dubey (Lakshman), Kajal Aggarwal (Mandodri), Rakul Preet Singh (Surpanakha), Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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