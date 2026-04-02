/From Sita’s swayamvar to Ravana’s Pushpak Vimaan:A visual breakdown of key moments from the Ramayana teaser

Published: Apr 02, 2026, 18:01 IST | Updated: Apr 02, 2026, 18:01 IST
Nitesh Tiwari is bringing the story of Ramayana to the big screen. Starring Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama along with Kannada star Yash and actress Sai Pallavi.
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Ramayana teaser breakdown
After a long wait, the first teaser of Ramayana is finally out, taking audiences on an epic journey of Lord Rama, from his life in Ayodhya to his exile in the forest, and ultimately, the great war with Ravana.
The teaser showcases several key moments from the first film, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, glimpses of the Sita Swayamvar, the 14-year exile, Sita’s abduction, and Ravana with his iconic Pushpak Vimaan.
Here’s a breakdown of the major moments from the teaser:
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King Lord Rama
The teaser briefly shows Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in royal attire in the palace. According to the epic, Rama was set to be crowned king after being chosen by his father, King Dasharatha. However, due to the wishes of his stepmother, Kaikeyi, Dasharatha was bound to send Rama into exile.
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Sita Swayamvar
The Sita Swayamvar is one of the most iconic moments in the Ramayana. King Janaka declared that whoever could string the mighty bow of Lord Shiva would win Sita’s hand in marriage.
The teaser captures a glimpse of this powerful scene, showing Rama (Ranbir) lifting the divine bow, an act that proves his strength and was allowed to marry Sita.
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The Exile
One of the most emotional parts of the story is Rama’s departure from Ayodhya. The teaser shows Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana dressed in saffron robes, walking into the grand meeting hall of the palace as they prepare to leave for their 14-year exile.
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The Golden Deer
The golden deer episode is a crucial turning point in the Ramayana. Sita becomes enchanted by the magical deer and asks Rama to capture it. The teaser shows Rama chasing the deer into the forest. During his absence, Ravana arrives at the hut and abducts Sita and takes her to Lanka.
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Ravana and the Pushpak Vimaan
The teaser also offers a glimpse of Yash as Ravana, who is seen walking towards the Pushpak Vimaan, the mythical flying chariot.