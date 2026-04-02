/From Sita’s swayamvar to Ravana’s Pushpak Vimaan:A visual breakdown of key moments from the Ramayana teaser

After a long wait, the first teaser of Ramayana is finally out, taking audiences on an epic journey of Lord Rama, from his life in Ayodhya to his exile in the forest, and ultimately, the great war with Ravana.

The teaser showcases several key moments from the first film, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, glimpses of the Sita Swayamvar, the 14-year exile, Sita’s abduction, and Ravana with his iconic Pushpak Vimaan.

Here’s a breakdown of the major moments from the teaser:

