/Student denied admission to IIT Kanpur's cybersecurity program hacks websites to prove a point

A student took a major risk after he was denied admission to IIT Kanpur's Bachelor of Cyber Security programme. Trying to show off his skills, he hacked the websites of IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras. He left a message saying, "Site is hacked. All I need is just a fair chance." The Uttar Pradesh institute has decided to offer him a chance to showcase his technical skills instead of filing a criminal complaint against him. The program was recently launched by the premier institute.

The student went public with his actions, posting on social media that he had breached the websites of the two institutions because he was rejected from the undergraduate program. He also shared screenshots on X and Reddit, while adding that he did not intend to harm them but only wanted to showcase his skills.

He further stated that he had paid the fees, filled out the forms, sent the documents and also shared his work linked to cybersecurity. The student was left disappointed after he wasn't shortlisted for the hackathon that was part of the admission process. IIT-Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal confirmed to PTI that he had gained access to certain portions of the website. He also said that he wasn't chosen for lack of cybersecurity experience.

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Another official said that they have decided to verify the student’s claims and assess his technical abilities before taking further action. “The admission process for this academic session has already concluded, so admission is not possible now. However, we will invite the student to the institute, assess his technical skills through a proper test and, if he proves his competence, give him an opportunity in the next admission cycle,” Agrawal said.