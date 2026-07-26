/Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana trailer leaks online again; fans urge for official release

Ramayana is gearing up to become one of the biggest releases of 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead roles and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of its official trailer. While the makers initially planned to unveil the promotional video on July 24, it was postponed at the last minute. But clips from private screenings continue to surface online, leaving the fans divided.

Ramayana trailer leaked

Following its screening at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi, an exclusive media preview in Mumbai and later at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer began circulating online in snippets.

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After the Comic-Con screening, additional clips reportedly surfaced, with one X user even compiling several leaked videos into what appeared to be a nearly two-minute version of the trailer.

However, it has not been verified yet.

Internet reacts

The latest leaks have sparked a conversation among users. While many praised the visuals and scale of the film, others are unhappy that material from such a major production had appeared online before its official release.

One X user wrote, "Only a day since @SonyPictures came on board as the global distributor for #Ramayana, and the WW conversation has already started. International media attention from platforms like @IGN and @Reuters, along with growing audience curiosity, highlights the scale of anticipation building around this epic."

Another added, "The complete #Ramayana Trailer has reportedly been leaked online. We urge everyone to tag @worldoframayana and @malhotra_namit and use #RamayanaTrailerASAP to show your support and request the official trailer release. Do not share or amplify leaked footage."

"It's high time @malhotra_namit to release the Official Trailer of #Ramayana," said one.

Viewers also praised the clips saying, "Looks very good and promising. Atleast this leak is not shot on potato camera," and "Avatar level vfx, Dialogues are good, Some things need some more work. I believe they will fix. Airavat loooks so peak."

"It’s disappointing that a film as big as #Ramayana couldn’t protect its trailer from leaking before the official release. The makers should have had stronger security measures in place. Months of hard work deserve better than an online leak," wrote one.

Why was the trailer delayed?

Producer Namit Malhotra had earlier shared that the trailer launch was being delayed. "Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date," he wrote on Instagram.

"In over 100 years of indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm," the statement further added.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the much-awaited epic is a two-part adaptation, and the cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.