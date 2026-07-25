/'Vox Populi': Kamal Haasan, Chinmayi, Pa Ranjith react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the postition of Union Education Minister has triggered widespread reactions across the country, with several prominent voices from the film industry. Actors Kamal Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, filmmaker Pa Ranjith and singer Chinmayi Sripaada were among those who responded, weighing in on the development.

Kamal Haasan, Pa Ranjith and more react to Dharmendra Pradhan's reaction

After news of the resignation broke, Kamal Haasan took to his X account and wrote, “Vox Populi", with an Indian flag, the Latin phrase for voice of the people.

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The veteran actor had earlier reacted to news of dialogue between the CJP and the government, writing, “Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action. Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective.”

Also Read: Celebrities react as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith reposted a picture of the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke holding the Constitution, writing, “Every time democracy withstands a challenge, it echoes the genius of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He knew that power must remain accountable to the people, and he gave India a Constitution capable of defending that principle across generations. Today’s victory is a reminder that constitutional values outlast political power. #cockroaches won. Jai Bhim! @abhijeet_dipke #banneet.” He also called for a ban on the NEET exams.

Lakshmi Manchu echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the students' achievements while stressing the need for continued efforts to hold those responsible for the NEET paper leak accountable. She wrote, “So happy our students got what they fought for! But we can't stop now! We need to catch those responsible for leaking the paper. Let's keep pushing and ensure this movement doesn't die here!”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar celebrated the resignation on her Instagram Stories, stating, “History has been written... well done to all the Gen Z kids.” She expressed admiration for the youth who supported the cause, emphasising the importance of democracy.

Chinmayi Sripaada posted a Google screengrab of how S Anitha, a 17-year-old student from a marginalised rural background in Tamil Nadu, could not secure a medical seat under the newly mandated NEET criteria despite scoring 98% in state boards. She died by suicide in 2017. Reminding everyone how her death had sparked protests in 2017, too, the singer wrote, “Anitha. Never forget.”

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns; issues statement

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his position on July 25. This came after nationwide protests that have been going on for weeks over the NEET paper leak. Pradhan announced his exit in a post on X ahead of the scheduled talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders and the government. CJP has been leading protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar that drew thousands of students.

In his resignation statement, Pradhan detailed his association and work towards education. He also narrated the NEET paper leak case and expressed his concerns over the issue. Pradhan said that he has taken the onus since the beginning, adding that he had been disturbed for the last 10 days by how things have unfolded.

