The student protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is over. However, the CJP alleged that the family of one of its volunteer Mohammad Junaid, who was providing free food and drinking water to protesters, was detained in Ghaziabad. Condemning the action taken by Uttar Pradesh Police, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das urged police to release his family immediately. The CJP also slammed the UP police for “illegal crackdown” on protesters. However, the Meerut Police have denied the allegation that they were taking action against Junaid’s family.

What Mohd Junaid alleged?

Mohd Junaid alleged that his father Mustafa was detained and his relatives were harassed. He also claimed that the UP Police raided his house in Ghaziabad, took away his family members and seized their bank passbooks and PAN cards. According to his family, police from Ghaziabad’s Masoori police station reached their residence in Nahal village on Thursday evening and searched the premises. Junaid’s sister spoke to media and said that police asked her father to call him and ask him to return home.

Police deny report

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Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey told PTI on Saturday (Jul 25), “No such matter has come to my notice.” Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle told PTI that Meerut Police had verified the claims with all police station heads and found that no member of Junaid’s family had been detained.

How CJP reacted?