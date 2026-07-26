The student protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is over. However, the CJP alleged that the family of one of its volunteer Mohammad Junaid, who was providing free food and drinking water to protesters, was detained in Ghaziabad. Condemning the action taken by Uttar Pradesh Police, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das urged police to release his family immediately. The CJP also slammed the UP police for “illegal crackdown” on protesters. However, the Meerut Police have denied the allegation that they were taking action against Junaid’s family.
What Mohd Junaid alleged?
Mohd Junaid alleged that his father Mustafa was detained and his relatives were harassed. He also claimed that the UP Police raided his house in Ghaziabad, took away his family members and seized their bank passbooks and PAN cards. According to his family, police from Ghaziabad’s Masoori police station reached their residence in Nahal village on Thursday evening and searched the premises. Junaid’s sister spoke to media and said that police asked her father to call him and ask him to return home.
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Police deny report
Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey told PTI on Saturday (Jul 25), “No such matter has come to my notice.” Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle told PTI that Meerut Police had verified the claims with all police station heads and found that no member of Junaid’s family had been detained.
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How CJP reacted?
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In a post on X, the CJP said, “Instead of going after criminals, UP Police is wasting its time going after our volunteer Mohd Junaid who has been serving food and water to people. Now they’re harassing him and his family in UP.” They said that CJP's team is in touch with him. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das condemned the “illegal police crackdown.” In a post on X, Das said, “We condemn the illegal police crackdown against Junaid by the UP Police. We’ve been in regular touch with him and providing all necessary help from day 1.” Das further said, “We urge the Up police to stop this illegal, arbitrary, inhumane crackdown against Junaid’s family and release them IMMEDIATELY.” The Samajwadi Party also responded to the development. Its media cell posting on X, “When history is written in the future, the dark record of dictators will be written in bold letters.”