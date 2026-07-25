/After The Odyssey, Matt Damon to star in sci-fi film? Actor reveals details of upcoming project

Matt Damon is currently basking in the success of his latest film The Odyssey, helmed by Christopher Nolan. The Hollywood actor who is being praised for his acting skills in the star-studded period-action drama will reportedly be part of a sci-fi project. Matt, in a recent interaction, revealed details about the upcoming film.

Matt Damon on his upcoming sci-fi film

During his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Matt Damon revealed the details about his new sci-fi film titled The Breakfast Club. The actor teased his upcoming movie, which will be directed by the team behind Everything Everywhere All at Once. Interestingly, the project was supposed to be led by Ryan Gosling, but he had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

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Speaking about the film, Matt Damon said, "If you liked Everything Everywhere All at Once and all the wildness and all the heart, I think you’ll really like this one, too,” Damon teased on Thursday. “It’s a really special project.” The actor further said, "I don't pick roles that way. I just, kind of pick based on what I think is going to be a good movie."

All about Matt Damon

Matt Damon is a renowned American actor, screenwriter and producer, who first became famous by co-writing and starring in the hit movie Good Will Hunting (1997). He established himself as a leading man by starring as Tom Ripley in The Talented Mr Ripley (1999), Jason Bourne in the Bourne franchise (2002–2007; 2016), and Linus Caldwell in the Ocean's trilogy (2001–2007).

Other renowned films he has been part of are Syriana (2005), The Departed (2006), and The Informant! (2009), Invictus (2009), True Grit (2010), Contagion (2011), Interstellar (2014), Ford v Ferrari (2019), The Last Duel (2021), Air (2023), and Oppenheimer (2023).