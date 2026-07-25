/Sick of It All vocalist Lou Koller passes away at 59 following cancer battle, tributes pour in

Lou Koller, rock singer and founding member of the New York City hardcore band Sick of It All has reportedly died at the age of 59 following a cancer battle. Koller and his brother Pete have been described as some of the most influential figures in New York City hardcore. Tributes and condolences poured in from fans mourning the demise of Lou.

Main cause of Lou's death; netizens' pay tribute to Lou Koller

The band took to Instagram and confirmed the death of Lou Koller. The group wrote, "It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Kolle. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world." The band also thanked those who had contributed to Koller’s medical fund, writing that his “battle is over now and he can finally rest".

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Lou Koller had first revealed his diagnosis in the summer of 2024, telling fans that doctors had found a tumour in his oesophagus that extended into his stomach. The band Sick of It All cancelled a European tour so that he could undergo treatment, and the hardcore community rallied with benefit concerts and donations.

Soon after the news of his death, fans took to social media platforms with several old clips paying tribute to the singer. One user wrote, "Rest in peace, Lou Koller, frontman for one of the best hardcore bands ever, Sick of It All. First saw them play back in the 90s, and they absolutely blew me away. Keep on screaming up in NYHC heaven. #loukoller #soia #nyhc #restinpeace."

Another X user wrote, "Awful news. I can't believe. Lou Koller, singer of @SOIANYC is dead. Fucking Cancer. You were so cool. A fantastic showman with your crazy voice. I lose a friend. Thanks for all the fun and the passion you gave me so many times.@hellfestopenair.

@LeFerrailleur."

"RIP Lou Koller", wrote the third user.

All about Lou Koller

Born in Queens, New York, he was raised alongside his three brothers, one of them becoming his Sick of It All bandmate Pete. He and his brother Pete would eventually get into heavier stuff, such as Black Sabbath and Motörhead. He stated in a 2016 interview that Judas Priest were the first heavy metal band he got into.

In 1993, Koller started a side project with Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury called Blood from the Soul. The duo's debut album, To Spite the Gland That Breeds, was released in 1993 via Earache Records. The group then went on indefinite hiatus.