/Except for Salman Khan's 'it's done, bro' statement, did celebrities use AI for their student protest posts? Netizens think so

Are celebrity posts on the student protest for the NEET paper leak written by AI? That’s the question many netizens have raised after noticing a similar tone and vague statements that make it unclear which side the celebrities are actually on. Days after the NEET protest escalated, thousands of students marched toward Parliament. The situation turned worse after police officers handled it with batons and tear gas to disperse them. charge. Several students were left seriously injured.

As news of the protest spread, a section of social media questioned why Bollywood A-listers weren’t addressing the issue. After the backlash grew, several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and others, finally posted.

But that sparked another debate. Netizens said the posts these stars shared seemed to be written by AI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Did celebrities use AI for their student protest posts? Netizens think so

The conversation took a funny turn when Salman Khan shared his second post. He humorously called educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk “it’s done, bro” while asking him to break his fast. His natural, human tone made netizens believe he was the one, who had actually written from the heart. Compared to that, others felt like they had just posted for the sake of it.

So as the issue escalated, netizens commented on one of the celebrities' posts,''Why have so many celebrities suddenly started posting all at once? And why are the posts so vague? It’s almost as if the either don’t know what they’re talking about, or they’re trying so hard not to say anything that no one can actually tell what they mean. 🤣 If you have something to say, say it clearly. If you don’t, silence is more honest than a carefully worded non-statement.''

Another user wrote,''Hey Chatgpt. Write a 200 word paragraph showing how affected I am by the student protests in India. Make sure I don't take any sides and appear as diplomatic as possible.''

Third user write,''I'm proud of you Salman bhai for not using AI.''

Netizens are continuously calling out celebrities, as many of them shared their reactions on the same day, even though the hunger strike has been going on for 20 days, and 2-3 days after the Parliament march. Several funny videos and memes have taken the social media by storm.

While several celebrities chose to release statements, some stars, including veteran star Shabana Azmi, Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan, Huma Qureshi, Imran Khan and others, have shown their support by taking part in the protests.