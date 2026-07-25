On Saturday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his post weeks after protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination gained attention across the country. The demonstrations had drawn large crowds at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, and the student groups had been demanding accountability following the paper leak controversy. Shortly after his resignation, several celebrities took to their social media to react to the news.

Dharmendra Pradhan announces resignation

Sharing the news on X, Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "My young friends, I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reform for over four decades. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and visionary education system is the foundation of a strong nation. I deeply respect the aspirations, sentiments, and justifiable expectations of the country's youth. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been the moral commitment of all of us in political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity I have had to serve the nation under his visionary leadership," the statement read.

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Entertainment industry reacts

The resignation quickly became one of the biggest talking points on social media.

Priyanka Chopra responded to the news by commenting under journalist Faye D'Souza's post with claps, red hearts, and raised-hands emojis.

Priyanka Chopra reacts Photograph: (Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor reacted to the news, writing, "For every student who kept pushing, kept questioning, and kept hoping.. this moment is for you."

Comedian and actor Vir Das took to his social media to write, "You restored a single word of a tiny little sentence of that book we all read in school and forgot. You beautiful kids. Whatever the hell happens from here, you won. Now hurry up and celebrate."

Samay Raina, rapper Raftaar, Akansha Ranjan, and Sanya Malhotra also posted their reactions on social media stories after the politician's resignation.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma shared a photo of Pradhan and wrote, “Accha chalta hoon.. duaaon mein yaad rakhna (I'll take my leave now... keep me in your prayers).”

Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Students are the future and they pretty much are the present.”

Armaan Malik shared a post saying, “Power of the youth.”

Actor Prakash Raj, who grabbed headlines during Jantar Mantar protests, said, “Congratulations my Dear Cockroaches.. Dear Sonam wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth . You Have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees. #justasking.”

Reacting to the news, Tillotama Shome added, “Deepest gratitude to the youth of India.”