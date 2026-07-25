/‘Want answer in yes or no’: CJP demands clarity on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation ahead of talks with govt

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday (Jul 25) said it wants a clear response from the Centre on its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ahead of talks scheduled with the government over the NEET paper leak issue later in the day. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said a meeting with government representatives was expected to take place between 3:30 pm and 4 pm, but the venue was yet to be finalised. He said the group wanted written assurances on two demands that had received “in-principle” approval during earlier discussions.

“Discussions are very clear. We should get written confirmation for the two demands on which there has been in-principle agreement. So that they can be closed,” Ranka told ANI.

However, he said the demand for Pradhan’s resignation remained unresolved, and the group wanted a direct response from the government.

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“We need clarity over Dharmendra Pradhan – whether they will seek his resignation or not. We want an answer in ‘yes’ or ‘no’ because there is not much scope for deliberation over this,” he said.

The remarks came a day after Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held discussions with CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in New Delhi. The meeting lasted nearly two hours, following which the protest group claimed that the government was positive on two of its demands: compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET controversy and withdrawal of FIRs against protesting students.

The resignation demand, however, continues to remain the group’s key point of contention.

Ranka also defended climate activist Sonam Wangchuk after he faced criticism from some right-wing groups following his video message on the protest. Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Centre on addressing concerns related to the examination system.

“A man who did a hunger strike for 26 days and risked his life, he did so much for the future of the country. Right wing is trolling him. There can be nothing more shameful than this,” Ranka said.

The CJP spokesperson also rejected criticism from Congress MP Imran Masood, who had compared Wangchuk with activist Anna Hazare and questioned his engagement with the government.