/Delhi NEET protest: 18 metro stations to remain closed today – Check full list

As protests continue in Delhi over NEET-UG paper leak, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that 18 metro stations will remain closed in the national capital on Saturday (Jul 25) from 7:30 am. The decision has been taken in view of security concerns amid protests in Central Delhi. This comes as Delhi Police tightened security around Jantar Mantar after the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” march organised by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) turned violent, with police using tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. While activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended the hunger strike, CJP has maintained that the protests will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns from his position.

Which metro stations are closed on Saturday?

Given the violent clashes between protesters and police, DMRC announced that the following stations will remain closed on Saturday:

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1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium

17. Jhandewalan

18. New Delhi

The DMRC said that while these stations are closed, interchanging facilities will continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

Delhi NEET protests

On July 20, a protest over a NEET paper leak organised by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi turned violent, with police facing backlash for using tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. Protesters have accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against people at the demonstrations. The incident led to outrage across the nation, triggering demonstrations across several parts of the nation. There have been some instances of police officials being beaten by a mob as well. CJP has distanced itself from the violence in the national capital, saying that miscreants who incited violence were not part of the students’ protest organised by them but ill elements who wanted to derail the peaceful protests.

Also read | Maharashtra TET paper leak mastermind Bijendra Gupta arrested in Bihar

CJP has maintained that it will not accept anything less than the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Following talks with the government on Friday (Jul 24) at the Constitution Club of India for nearly two hours, it said that the government has asked for more time till Saturday afternoon to consider their demand for Pradhan’s resignation. They are expected to hold another round of discussions today. CJP has also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for every family of a NEET aspirant who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases against students participating in the protests.