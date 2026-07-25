The main accused in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case was arrested by Bhiwandi Police in Bihar. The accused, identified as Bijendra Kumar Baleshwar Shah, was arrested by the Bhiwandi Police along with his alleged associate Indrajeet Singh, also known as Piku. Following their arrest, both were brought to Bhiwandi, where they are being questioned by officials as part of the ongoing probe.

The duo was taken to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-2 in Bhiwandi as part of the ongoing investigation. Police are now probing the alleged network involved in the leak and trying to establish how the confidential examination material reached the accused.

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Shah’s arrest takes the total number of people held in the case to 14. Investigators suspect that more people could be linked to the alleged racket as they continue to examine the role of each accused.

The case came to light after police received information during an investigation in Bhiwandi that some individuals allegedly had access to details related to the TET question paper before the examination.

Following the disclosure, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the TET scheduled for June 28. The exam was to be conducted at 1,028 centres across the state.

Reportedly, the cancellation affected around six lakh candidates who were preparing for the examination, triggering criticism from opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had earlier attacked the Maharashtra government over the delay in announcing a fresh date for the exam.

“Maharashtra TET paper leaked, exam cancelled. 6 lakh candidates left in limbo. Two weeks have passed, no trace of a new date,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

He alleged that while students and aspirants were suffering due to the cancellation, those responsible for the leak had not faced consequences. Gandhi demanded a fresh examination schedule, strict action against the accused and age relaxation for affected candidates.